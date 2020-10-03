Coronavirus outbreak: India records 79,476 new COVID-19 cases as tally mounts past 6.47 million

India

New Delhi, Oct 03: Union health ministry on Saturday said that India's tally of the novel coronavirus mounted to 6,473,544 after 79,476 new infections and 1,069 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the number of active cases was 944,996 and the country's death toll mounted to 100,842. The country's total recoveries from the viral disease are 5,427,706 as 75,628 COVID-19 patients were cured in the last 24 hours across the country. The national recovery rate is currently pegged at 83.84 per cent.

"The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 12 days. With this, India continues to maintain its global position of being the country with maximum number of recovered COVID patients in the world," the health ministry had said on Friday.

It said that 76.62 per cent of the active cases are in 10 states and Union territories and that the active cases contribute only 14.74 per cent to the positive caseload of the country. Maharashtra is leading the states' tally with more than 250,000 cases and Karnataka follows with more than 100,000 cases.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, 78.07 per cent are concentrated in states and Union territories. Maharashtra contributed more than 16,000, Karnataka added around 10,000 cases and Kerala follows with more than 8,000.

As 10 states and Union territories account for 72 per cent of the newly recovered cases, Maharashtra has the highest number followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. On Friday, 83.37 per cent of the deaths were reported from 10 states and Union territories with 36 per cent from Maharashtra with 394 deaths, followed by Karnataka with 130 deaths.