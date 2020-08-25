Coronavirus outbreak: India records 60,975 new COVID-19 cases, tally surges past 3.1 million

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 25: Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that India's tally of the coronavirus cases rose to more than 3.1 million after 60,975 fresh infections and 848 deaths were reported from across the country in the last 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, there are 7,04,348 active cases and 58,390 people have succumbed to the disease till date. The total COVID-19 recoveries crossed 2.4 million as 66,550 patients were discharged between Monday and Tuesday morning.

With this the recovery rate is now at 75.91 per cent, which the government has attributed to "effective implementation of the policy of testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively".

"Effective clinical management of the patients in the ICUs has been instrumental in keeping the Case Fatality Rate low and on a steady downward trajectory. It has further dipped to 1.85 per cent today," the ministry said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Delhi may be facing a fresh challenge to control an outbreak it had contained to a considerable extent, data has shown. The coronavirus positivity rate has started rising again in Delhi, with 7.4 per cent of all tests conducted in the last week coming back positive, the highest this number has touched in over a month.

So far, India has tested more than 3.5 crore people for the novel coronavirusl, resolutely following its "Test, Track and Treat" strategy.