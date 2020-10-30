Coronavirus outbreak: India records 48,648 new coronavirus cases; Active cases under 6 lakh

SC notice to Centre on plea seeking to restrict use of Remdesivir, HCQ in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi, Oct 30: Union health ministry on Friday said that India recorded as many as 48,648 new coronavirus cases 563 deaths in a span of 24 hours in the country. According to the health ministry, the recoveries inched closer to 89 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 91.15 per cent.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 80,88,851 and the death toll climbed to 1,21,090. A total of 73,73,375 people have recuperated from the disease so far. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.50 per cent.

The data also stated that there are 5,94,386 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 7.35 per cent of the total caseload.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,77,28,088 samples have been tested up to October 29 with 11,64,648 samples being tested on Thursday.

"India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 10.65 cr at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuously falling positivity rate. It is 7.54% presently," the Ministry of Health said.

On August 7, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

India comes in second place in terms of cases while US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,943,577 and 228,636, respectively, according to the CSSE.