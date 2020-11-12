YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: India records 47,905 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 12: Union health ministry on Thursday said that India saw a single-day increase of 47,905 infections taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 86,83,916, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 80,66,501. The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,28,121 with 550 new fatalities.

    coronavirus

    According to the data, the number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the second consecutive day.

    It also said that there are 4,89,294 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.63 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

    COVID-19 pushes the world towards a new balance of power: Jaishankar

    The total recoveries have surged to 80, 66,501 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.89 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

    According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,19,62,509 samples have been tested up to November 11 with 11,93,358 samples being tested on Wednesday.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus pandemic

    Story first published: Thursday, November 12, 2020, 10:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X