Coronavirus outbreak: India records 46,232 new COVID-19 cases, 564 deaths in last 24 hours

Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 21: Union health ministry on Saturday said that India recorded 46,232 new COVID-19 infections. The country also registered a total number of 564 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the number of deaths to 1,32,726.

According to the health ministry, the total active cases stands at 4,39,747. Total discharged cases at 84,78,124 with 49,715 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, Delhi reported 6,608 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 5,17,238. According to a health bulletin of the Delhi government, the death toll due to Covid-19 climbed to 8,159 as 118 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

As many as 8,775 recoveries were reported on Friday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,68,143.