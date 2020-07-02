Coronavirus outbreak: India crosses 6 lakh mark in COVID-19 cases; 434 fatalities in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 02: Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that the number of novel coronavirus cases in India reached 6,04,641 after 19,148 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 434 people died in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll up to 17,834.

The number of active cases in the country now stands at 2,26,947, while 3,59,859 patients have been cured or discharged, the health ministry data showed.

The recovery rate from the coronavirus disease in India has improved to 59.43 per cent. According to the Health Ministry, there are 3,47,978 people who have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and senior officials of their ministries.

India reported its first coronavirus case on January 30 from Kerala when a student who had returned from Wuhan, China tested positive for COVID-19.