YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: India records 38,073 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; 448 deaths

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 10: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 85,91,730 as 38,073 new COVID-19 cases were reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 79,59,406 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.64 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

    covid-19

    The death toll, due to COVID-19 climbed to 1,27,059 with 448 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent. The number of active cases remained below 6 lakh for the twelfth consecutive day.

    Bihar Elections 2020: Trends show strong comeback for NDA

    There are 5,05,265 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprise 5.88 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh

    on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

    It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 11,96,15,857 samples have been tested up to November 9 with 10,43,665 samples tested on Monday.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus pandemic

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 11:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X