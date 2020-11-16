Coronavirus outbreak: India records 30,548 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi, Nov 16: In what comes as a recent development, India posted its lowest daily coronavirus caseload in nearly four months, data from the health ministry showed on Monday. India saw a single-day hike of 30,548 infections, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 88,45,127 while the number of people who have recovered from the disease have surged to 82 lakh.

According to the health ministry, the coronavirus death toll jumped to 1,30,070 with 435 new fatalities. The number of active cases remained below 4.8 lakh for the sixth consecutive day.

As on date, there are as many as 4,65,478 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 5.44 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

With 43,851 new discharges in last 24 hrs, the total recoveries have surged to 82,49,579, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,56,98,525 samples have been tested up to November 15 with 8,61,706 samples being tested on Sunday.