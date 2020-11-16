YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: India records 30,548 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 16: In what comes as a recent development, India posted its lowest daily coronavirus caseload in nearly four months, data from the health ministry showed on Monday. India saw a single-day hike of 30,548 infections, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 88,45,127 while the number of people who have recovered from the disease have surged to 82 lakh.

    According to the health ministry, the coronavirus death toll jumped to 1,30,070 with 435 new fatalities. The number of active cases remained below 4.8 lakh for the sixth consecutive day.

    Coronavirus outbreak: India records 30,548 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

    As on date, there are as many as 4,65,478 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 5.44 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

    Study shows why masks with exhalation valves do not slow COVID-19 spread

    With 43,851 new discharges in last 24 hrs, the total recoveries have surged to 82,49,579, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

    According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,56,98,525 samples have been tested up to November 15 with 8,61,706 samples being tested on Sunday.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, November 16, 2020, 10:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X