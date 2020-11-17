Coronavirus outbreak: India records 29,164 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Will get COVID-19 under control by listening to experts: Kamala Harris

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 17: Union health ministry on Tuesday said that India saw a single-day hike of 29,164 new infections, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 88,74,291 while the number of people who have recovered from the disease have surged to 82 lakh.

According to the health ministry, the coronavirus death toll jumped to 1,30,519 with 449 new fatalities. The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the seventh consecutive day. As on date, there are 4,53,401 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 5.11 per cent of the total caseload.

With 40,791 new discharges in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have surged to 82,90,371 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.42 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,65,42,907 samples have been tested up to November 16 with 8,44,382samples being tested on Monday.