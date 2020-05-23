  • search
    Coronavirus outbreak: India has tested over 28 lakh samples for COVID-19, says ICMR

    New Delhi, May 23: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that India has tested over 1.15 lakh samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

    According to ICMR, as of May 23, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in the country stands at 28,34,798. The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 1,15,364.

    Coronavirus outbreak: India records biggest spike in COVID-19 cases; Tally rises above 1,25,000

    Till date, more than 1.25 lakh people have been infected from the novel coronavirus in the country. On Saturday, the Ministry of Health said that COVID-19 tally to 1,25,101. There are 69,597 active cases in the country while more than 51,000 people have recovered from the deadly virus.

      The death toll in the country stands at 3,720. Also, India reported another highest single-day spike with 6,654 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

      Coronavirus outbreak: Assam witnesses highest spike in COVID-19 cases; State tally at 259

      Globally, the number of coronavirus cases have breached the 5 million-mark while over 3.4 lakh people have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

      The United States, with more than one million coronavirus cases, is the worst-hit country, followed by Russia, Brazil, Spain, UK, Italy, France, Germany, Turkey and Iran.

      The COVID-19 epicentre, China, has reported no new positive cases for the first time since January. On Saturday, China reported zero new coronavirus infections for the first time since it started reporting data in January.

