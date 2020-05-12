  • search
    Coronavirus outbreak: India breaches 70,000-mark, records 87 new deaths due to COVID-19

    New Delhi, May 12: The total number of coronavirus cases in India have reached 70,756 on Tuesday while the active cases are at 46,008. The recoveries are at 22,454 and the deaths are at 2,293, according to the Health Ministry.

    In the last 24 hours, India has reported spike of 3,604 COVID-19 cases and recorded 87 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,293.

    Coronavirus crisis: TMC, BJP indulge in war of words during PM Modi's meeting with CMs

    The Health Ministry also said that there are 46,008 active cases and 22,454 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

    Earlier, the Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said that a person from Giridih tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday night, taking the total number of positive patients in the state to 162.

    SwasthVayu a non-invasive ventilator developed for COVID-19

    Meanwhile, King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow said that out of the 1,019 samples tested on Monday, ten have tested positive for coronavirus.

    Earlier, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers of different state through video conference. This meeting, by the Prime Minister, comes about a week before the third phase of lockdown coming to an end.

    During the interaction with the Chief Ministers, PM Modi said that the government would have to think about moving forward and spoke about a holistic approach.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 9:38 [IST]
