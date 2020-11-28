COVID-19 virus may hijack our cells’ cholesterol system to spread through body: Study

10 States have almost 77 per cent of active coronavirus caseload in country: Centre to SC

Delhi govt issues work-from-home orders for 50 per cent of its non-essential services employees

Coronavirus outbreak: In view of COVID-19, Manipur announces night curfew till December end

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Imphal, Nov 28: In view of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Manipur government has announced a night curfew from 6 pm to 4 am in the state till the end of this year.

According to reports, the state government has said that there will be a night curfew in Manipur up to December 31 or until further orders whichever is earlier.

The movement of essential services, goods trucks, and officials on duty has been exempted from the latest order.

Coronavirus cases: India records 41,322 new COVID-19 cases, 485 deaths in last 24 hours

Moreover, the number of attendees at social and customary ceremonies have been capped at 20.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 3,245 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, Union health ministry on Saturday said that India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 93.5 lakh with 41,322 new cases in a day, while 87,59,969 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 93.68 per cent.

According to the health ministry, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 93,51,110 and the death toll climbed to 1,36,200 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 485 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.46 per cent.

PM Modi tours Zydus Cadila plant | Next stop Hyderabad, Pune | Oneindia News

It can be seen that there are 4,54,940 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.87 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.