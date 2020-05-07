Coronavirus outbreak: In just three days, India records nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 07: With the number of coronavirus cases crossed the 50,000-mark in India, the Health Ministry said that India's total coronavirus numbers stand at 52,952. These numbers include 35,902 active cases, 15,266 patients who have been cured or discharged and 1,783 fatalities.

It is reportedly said that India has nearly 10,000 fresh coronavirus cases in the last three days. It took around five days for the number of coronavirus cases to reach 40,000 to 30,000 previously.

In a week's time, the cases rose to 30,000 from 20,000. India recorded its first 10,000 coronavirus cases in nearly 43 days, with a wave of infections beginning in March after three isolated cases were first reported in Kerala in January.

Also, coronavirus cases have seemed to be nearly doubled over the last 11 days. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the country with over 15,000 total COVID-19 cases. 617 patients have succumbed to death.

In Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune and Thane are the worst affected regions. While Mumbai has reported over 10,000 coronavirus cases so far, Pune has over 2,000 cases and more than 1,600 are infected in Thane.

In Delhi, the number of positive cases has breached the 5,000-mark while Gujarat has over 6,000 cases. Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are among the top affected states.