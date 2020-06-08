Coronavirus outbreak: In just five days, COVID-19 cases in India surges from two lakh to 2.5 lakh

New Delhi, June 08: The tally of India's coronavirus cases has been increasing at a rapid rate. According to official data, it took just five days for the total number of COVID-19 cases to reach from two lakh to 2.5 lakh.

On Monday, the Union Health Ministry dashboard showed that India recorded another spike of almost 10,000 cases, taking its tally to 2,56,611. On June 3, the total number of cases in India was 2,01,997.

It can be seen that India is recording increasing number of daily COVID-19 cases. From nearly 8,000 infections a day, the nationwide tally is now increasing by almost 10,000 daily.

On Sunday, India reported 9,971 new cases of the coronavirus and 287 deaths, another highest spike, in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

India is now the fifth worst-hit country in the world after the United States, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom, according to America's Johns Hopkins University.

The surge in numbers came as places of worship, shopping malls and restaurants, scheduled to open on Monday. It is the first of the three-phase plan for reopening of prohibited activities in non-containment zones with a stringent set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which will be in place till June 30.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,20,406 while a total of 1,19,292 people had recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry added.

Maharashtra, which reported 3,007 new cases on Sunday on its own, surpassed China which accounted for 83,036 COVID-19 infections to be in the 18th position in the global country tally. It has 85,975 cases of coronavirus.