  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Indore Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: How Indore transformed from India's cleanest city to COVID-19 hotspot

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 09: Indore, a city always witnessed commercial and socio-cultural activities, has now turned into the coronavirus hotspot in Madhya Pradesh. Also, this city is under curfew for almost a fortnight.

    It is also shocking to see that Indore was ranked as the cleanest city in the country for the fourth time in a row in 2019 during the central government's cleanliness survey.

    Coronavirus outbreak: How Indore transformed from Indias cleanest city to COVID-19 hotspot

    Not to forget, the Indore municipal corporation has eliminated garbage dumps and ensured 100 per cent house-hold waste segregation in the last four years.

    What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

    Among other winners, New Delhi Municipal Council area was also called as the 'Cleanest Small City'. Raipur won the 'Fastest Moving Big City' and Mathura-Vrindavan won the tag of 'Fastest Moving Medium Cities'.

      NEWS AT NOON, APRIL 9th, 2020

      According to the Home Ministry, Indore has recorded as many as 173 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Also, the local authorities are facing criticism on its strategy in dealing with the outbreak in the initial stages.

      The district administration announced lockdown in the city from March 23. After the first coronavirus cases were reported in the city, it imposed a total curfew in the city.

      On Thursday morning, a doctor who was tested positive for coronavirus in the city, breathed his last.

      Fake News Buster

      Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered three major cities including state capital Bhopal to be sealed completely, after a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases.

      The number of coronavirus positive cases in Indore is 213, 94 in Bhopal, 13 in Ujjain, 12 in Khargone and 12 in Morena.

      More INDORE News

      Read more about:

      indore coronavirus madhya pradesh infection hotspots

      Story first published: Thursday, April 9, 2020, 12:50 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 9, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X