Coronavirus outbreak: How Indore transformed from India's cleanest city to COVID-19 hotspot

India

New Delhi, Apr 09: Indore, a city always witnessed commercial and socio-cultural activities, has now turned into the coronavirus hotspot in Madhya Pradesh. Also, this city is under curfew for almost a fortnight.

It is also shocking to see that Indore was ranked as the cleanest city in the country for the fourth time in a row in 2019 during the central government's cleanliness survey.

Not to forget, the Indore municipal corporation has eliminated garbage dumps and ensured 100 per cent house-hold waste segregation in the last four years.

Among other winners, New Delhi Municipal Council area was also called as the 'Cleanest Small City'. Raipur won the 'Fastest Moving Big City' and Mathura-Vrindavan won the tag of 'Fastest Moving Medium Cities'.

According to the Home Ministry, Indore has recorded as many as 173 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Also, the local authorities are facing criticism on its strategy in dealing with the outbreak in the initial stages.

The district administration announced lockdown in the city from March 23. After the first coronavirus cases were reported in the city, it imposed a total curfew in the city.

On Thursday morning, a doctor who was tested positive for coronavirus in the city, breathed his last.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered three major cities including state capital Bhopal to be sealed completely, after a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases.

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Indore is 213, 94 in Bhopal, 13 in Ujjain, 12 in Khargone and 12 in Morena.