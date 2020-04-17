Coronavirus outbreak: How COVID-19 made changes in education system

New Delhi, Apr 17: A few weeks ago, India, in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus, called for a nationwide lockdown that helped in reducing large gatherings, but this decision was a major step taken by the government, to safeguard its citizens.

It can be seen that several corporate organisations are functioning from home, while the schools, colleges and other educational institutions have called for a temporary shut down.

With these swift actions by the government, students' education is at stake.

With tens of thousands school-going students in India are more or less under "house arrest", it is time to improve digital platforms judiciously to ensure that their learning does not stop.

With this, the UNESCO too suggested that digital learning platforms can help students' access to quality education remotely during times like these which can be a shift to e-learning.

The usage of the internet and technology has gathered new opportunities of learning for students of all ages and broke the barrier between classrooms and education.

However, it can be seen that the students are missing the physical classroom environment and their interaction with their classmates and teachers. Also, this lockdown, due to COVID-19 has left no choice to students apart from forcing themselves to adopt digital education.