Coronavirus outbreak: How containment zones prevent COVID-19 from spreading among people?

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 10: Several state governments across the country has called for an idea of containment zones to experiment and find a solution to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The reason why the state governments have opted for containment zones is to locate those clusters which have seen a rise in COVID cases in rapid transmission. With this, such areas can be put under observation.

What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

Movement into these government-identified containment zones will be limited to a small set of officials and health care workers. No public mivement will be witnessed in the site. Also, aggressive screening and enhanced testing will take place in these clusters.

This strategy by the state government is based on the belief that it would help the authorities to identify each person who is infected, offer isolation and treatment, and reduce their interface.

This would also contain the infection from spreading from one to another. It is broadly inspired by what has come to be known as the Bhilwara model of "ruthless containment".

In Rajasthan, the state government took this method to tame the infection after health workers in a hospital first got infected.

Fake News Buster

Though the containment zones cause inconvenience to residents, by making them dependent on state officials and select private vendors for supplies, this would be a temporary curtailment of rights, is worth it to contain the disease.