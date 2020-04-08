Coronavirus outbreak: How Bhilwara containment zone sets an example in fighting COVID-19

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Jaipur, Apr 08: Bhilwara, a city that once emerged as India's early coronavirus hotspot, has not reported any positive case for the past one week. But, this news, from the coronavirus hotspot, is now being considered as a possible model to be replicated elsewhere in the country. However, there are chances that the spread of the novel virus may once again appear.

The first step the Rajasthan government took was to focus on a comprehensive approach and lockdown the district on March 20, five days before the national lockdown was announced.

With the lockdown put in place, the state government also extended its support to implement strict curfew, where even essentials were delivered to homes and nobody was allowed to venture outside.

The second step the government took was to identify sensitive areas and provide aggressive screening of those with travel history and contact with those who had traveled.

By completing these tasks, the authorities isolated the people who were tested positive for COVID-19, and their close contacts in both public and private facilities.

With this procedure followed step-by-step, the logic behind calling for a curfew and bringing the entire city under control by ensuring no movement prevented others from coming in and spreading the infection further.

Once the disease is contained to a specific cluster, checking the individuals who are infected by the novel virus and keeping them away from others, prevented the spread of COVID-19.

In many states in India, it can be seen that despite lockdown has been put in place, the people are seen venturing out in their localities without any fear and safety precautions.

By clearing the area and stopping people from venturing out, can reduce the rapid spread of coronavirus in the specific geography. Also, deploying adequate human resources to screen and test and ramp-up of health infrastructure to isolate will also break the chain of the virus.