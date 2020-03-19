  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: Here is how various ministries in India are fighting to curb COVID-19 scare

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 19: The Centre has pulled up its socks and are in full swing to contain the novel coronavirus in India with various ministries working together to tackle the situation.

    With the number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 170, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation on the coronavirus pandemic.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Here is how various ministries in India are fighting to curb COVID-19 scare

    Here is a list of ministires in the central government that are working together to tackle the COVID-19 scare among people.

    Ministry of Railways:

    On Wednesday, the Ministry of Railways cancelled as many as 99 trians due to low occupancy amid the coronavirus outbreak in the nation. The ministry has also decided to set up a six-member response team to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

    Coronavirus cases in India rises to 170; Death toll reaches 8,967 globally

    Ministry of Tourism:

    The ministry has urged the hotels where the hotels in places where coronavirus outbreak is high to direct its guests for a travel history or stay in any of the countries that is affected by coronavirus. The ministry has also urged the hotel staff to provide hand sanitisers and masks to its guests to develop symptoms. The hotel authorities are also directed to contact the Emergency Control Room and call for an ambulance if their guests develop symptoms within 14 days of arrival.

    Ministry of Home Affairs

    The ministry has urged all paramilitary forces to get into a "battle mode" and plan ahead to combat the novel coronavirus. According to reports, it is alleged that the paramilitary forces are instructed to cancel all non-essential leaves of the personnel to avoid their risk of contracting the virus during their travel.

    Coronavirus: The latest Health Ministry advisory on social distancing

    Ministry of Civil Aviation

    The airport authorities, after the passengers getting a clearance from the immigration desk, the passports of the travellers would be retained and will be returned only after they clear the screening counters. It is alleged that those without any risk factor of voronavirus would be sent home for quarantine while others will be offered with hotels or government-quarantine facilities.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus ministry

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X