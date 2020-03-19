Coronavirus outbreak: Here is how various ministries in India are fighting to curb COVID-19 scare

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 19: The Centre has pulled up its socks and are in full swing to contain the novel coronavirus in India with various ministries working together to tackle the situation.

With the number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 170, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation on the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is a list of ministires in the central government that are working together to tackle the COVID-19 scare among people.

Ministry of Railways:

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Railways cancelled as many as 99 trians due to low occupancy amid the coronavirus outbreak in the nation. The ministry has also decided to set up a six-member response team to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus cases in India rises to 170; Death toll reaches 8,967 globally

Ministry of Tourism:

The ministry has urged the hotels where the hotels in places where coronavirus outbreak is high to direct its guests for a travel history or stay in any of the countries that is affected by coronavirus. The ministry has also urged the hotel staff to provide hand sanitisers and masks to its guests to develop symptoms. The hotel authorities are also directed to contact the Emergency Control Room and call for an ambulance if their guests develop symptoms within 14 days of arrival.

Ministry of Home Affairs

The ministry has urged all paramilitary forces to get into a "battle mode" and plan ahead to combat the novel coronavirus. According to reports, it is alleged that the paramilitary forces are instructed to cancel all non-essential leaves of the personnel to avoid their risk of contracting the virus during their travel.

Govt issues preventive measures against Coronavirus

Ministry of Civil Aviation

The airport authorities, after the passengers getting a clearance from the immigration desk, the passports of the travellers would be retained and will be returned only after they clear the screening counters. It is alleged that those without any risk factor of voronavirus would be sent home for quarantine while others will be offered with hotels or government-quarantine facilities.