Gujarat records thrice the number of coronavirus cases in a week

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 23: Maharashtra is seen receiving a lot of rapidly rising number of coronavirus cases. But, in the past few days, Gujarat has been adding numbers at an even faster rate.

In one week, the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat has more than tripled, from 766 on April 15 to 2,407 on April 22.

Also, it can be seen that the number of deaths due to the outbreak in the state has also rapidly increased by almost three times during this period.

According to reports, by April 15, Gujarat had reported 36 deaths due to coronavirus. Over the next one week, 67 more deaths were reported in the state.

With the state recording a total of 103 deaths, Gujarat is next to Maharashtra, which recorded about 270 deaths till now.

India, on Wednesday recorded 1,273 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases so far to 21,248. About 1,017 of the 1,273 new cases were seen reported from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to reports, Gujarat is now the second largest state holding the number of coronavirus positive people. The state now has 2,407 people who have been infected with the deadly virus.