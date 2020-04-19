  • search
    Coronavirus outbreak: Govt offices outside COVID-19 hotspots to resume work from Monday

    New Delhi, Apr 19: Government offices across India are all set to be functional from Monday (April 20) as states have allowed resumption of work for most departments, especially in the rural areas.

    On Wednesday, the Centre issued guidelines, which allowed activities like the conditional reopening of industries in rural areas to restart the economy from Monday outside the containment zones.

    Uttar Pradesh government said that thermal scanners and sanitisers would be made mandatory at all government offices and social distancing will be practised in all the work stations.

    Also, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that two-wheelers in the state will be allowed to run without any passes even as interstate and interdistrict travel will remain prohibited.

    To ensure a smooth supply of goods, restaurants, fuel stations and motor vehicle repair garages along highways have been allowed to function. The NHAI has also announced no collection of toll tax along highways during the lockdown period.

    Construction works in all states would also resume with a condition of in-situ stay for workers at the construction sites. It is reportedly said that contractors have been told to provide stranded migrant workers with an option to work at construction sites.

    With a large number of activities starts from Monday, state governments have issued instructions for enforcing the lockdown in the containment zones strictly.

    Read more about:

