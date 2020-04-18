Coronavirus outbreak: GoM decides gradual reopening of economy in areas without COVID-19 cases

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 18: A Group of Ministers on Saturday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence and decided to made a gradual opening up of economic activity in areas which have not reported any coronavirus cases. This move will be in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines issued on April 15.

The GoM also examined suggestions to enlist services of retired doctors, medical students of the final year and health professionals. The GoM reiterated its appeal to people to observe social distancing and refrain from participating in mass prayers or religious congregations.

Nonetheless, the GoM appealed to people to follow PM Modi's suggestion by making contribution in feeding the needy people, making face masks at home and maintaining social distance. This is the fifth meeting of the GoM on COVID-19 since the Centre called for the nationwide lockdown since March 25.

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, Santosh Gangwar, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Ram Villas Paswan and Giriraj Singh were among those who attended the meeting.