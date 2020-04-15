Coronavirus outbreak: Fresh guidelines allow common man to breathe a sigh of relief

New Delhi, Apr 15: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Wednesday, issued a revised guidelines to be taken by the ministries and government departments from state and Union Territory (UT). This guidelines by the MHA, has left people to breath a sigh of relief to the common man after several exemptions have been granted by the central government.

Services that are provided by the individuals in the fields of IT repairs, motor mechanics, plumbers and carpenters would be allowed to operate normally.

MHA guidelines on movement of persons in private vehicles during lockdown

The MHA derectives read, "Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels, which are accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew. Services provided by self-employed persons, eg electrician, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, and carpenters."

With respect to economic stagnation, certain industries have also been allowed to function but strictly under social distancing norms.

Such industries include "Industries operating in rural areas, ie outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities. Manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Export Oriented Units (EoUs), industrial estates, and industrial townships".

The MHA made wearing of face masks compulsory in all public places, workplaces. Also, spitting in public places shall be punishable with fine.

All public transport remains suspended and schools and colleges will remain shut for the duration of the coronavirus lockdown.

As the new guidelines were issued, Principal Secretary to PM Narendra Modi, PK Mishra and Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba held a meeting with top bureaucrats of all the states to ensure proper implementation of the guidelines.