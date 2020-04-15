  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: Fresh guidelines allow common man to breath a sigh of relief

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 15: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Wednesday, issued a revised guidelines to be taken by the ministries and government departments from state and Union Territory (UT). This guidelines by the MHA, has left people to breath a sigh of relief to the common man after several exemptions have been granted by the central government.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Fresh guidelines allow common man to breath a sigh of relief

    Services that are provided by the individuals in the fields of IT repairs, motor mechanics, plumbers and carpenters would be allowed to operate normally.

    MHA guidelines on movement of persons in private vehicles during lockdown

    The MHA derectives read, "Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels, which are accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew. Services provided by self-employed persons, eg electrician, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, and carpenters."

    With respect to economic stagnation, certain industries have also been allowed to function but strictly under social distancing norms.

    Such industries include "Industries operating in rural areas, ie outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities. Manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Export Oriented Units (EoUs), industrial estates, and industrial townships".

    The MHA made wearing of face masks compulsory in all public places, workplaces. Also, spitting in public places shall be punishable with fine.

    All public transport remains suspended and schools and colleges will remain shut for the duration of the coronavirus lockdown.

    As the new guidelines were issued, Principal Secretary to PM Narendra Modi, PK Mishra and Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba held a meeting with top bureaucrats of all the states to ensure proper implementation of the guidelines.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 11:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X