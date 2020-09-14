Coronavirus outbreak: For the fifth straight day, India sees over 90,000 new COVID-19 cases

India

New Delhi, Sep 14: More than 90,000 people contracting coronavirus in a single day. The tally of coronavirus in India rose to 48,46,428 on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry, in its latest data said that a total of 1,136 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 79,722.

Of the total cases, 37,80,107 have been successfully treated while one case has been migrated from the country. There are 9,86,598 active cases of COVID-19 in India and all are under medical supervision.

"India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 48 lakh mark with a spike of 92,071 new cases and 1,136 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 48,46,428 including 9,86,598 active cases, 37,80,108 cured/discharged/migrated and 79,722 deaths," said the ministry.

It can be seen that India is the second worst-hit country by the coronavirus in the world after the United States.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state by the deadly virus in the country with the COVID-19 tally crossing over 10 lakh. Andhra Pradesh is the second worst-hit state, followed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.