Coronavirus outbreak: Eight flights from several countries to fly back stranded Indians today

Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 09: Several Indians, who are stranded in at least seven countries due to coronavirus outbreak, is all set to fly back to their home country on Saturday in special flights under Vande Bharat Mission.

According to officials, four flights carrying Indian nationals would arrive in Delhi from Bangladesh's Dhaka at 3 pm, Kuwait to Hyderabad 6:30 pm, Oman's Muscat to Cochin at 8:50 pm and the United Arab Emirates' Sharjah to Lucknow 8:50 pm.

Another four will come from Kuwait and land in Cochin 9:15 pm, Malaysia's Kaula Lampur to Trichy 9:40 pm, the United Kingdom's London to Mumbai 1:30 am of May 20 and Qatar's Doha to Cochin at 1:40 am.

This move can be seen as the first phase of the massive Vande Bharat mission. The mission began on May 7 and will run till May 13 and involves the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Bangladesh, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, the UK and the United States.

According to reports, it is said that 64 flights under Vande Bharat mission are expected to bring 15,000 Indian citizens home from 12 countries.

It is also said that all the international passengers would be charged for the journey and fares from Gulf countries to Kerala ranges from Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000.

All those who travel back will have to undergo strict screening processes and download the Aarogya Setu app on the mobile phones. The evacuated citizens will then be sent to institutional quarantine facilities set up by various state governments.