  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: Do all affected individuals spread COVID-19 equally? WHO denies

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 11: Several reports that are related to the spread of COVID-19 has left researchers puzzled. It is reportedly said that not all infected persons are spreading the viral infection equally.

    A recent study suggests that "nearly 80 per cent of secondary transmissions may have been caused by a small fraction of infected individuals".

    Coronavirus outbreak: Do all affected individuals spread COVID-19 equally? WHO denies

    This study was conducted by a team from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the Alan Turing Institute, London. The study was based on the World Health Organisation's daily situation on the coronavirus cases.

    Many who died of COVID 19 may have had delayed ventilator support: Study

    The study has revealed that many of the secondary transmission may be caused by a very small fraction of individuals. However, this has remained consistent with a number of "super-spreading events" observed in the pandemic outbreak, and also estimates from the previous SARS/MERS outbreaks.

    How WHO agreed with the findings:

    On Friday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed a similar pattern in Japan, that was based on the data from Japanese cluster studies.

    The Japanese government formed a dedicated team that identifies and collects data that are related to the spread of coronavirus in clusters. According to Dr Mike Ryan, the Executive Director of WHO said, "The cluster investigations have determined that only one in five individuals spread the infection further. Which means there is a particular sub-group of individuals who for different reasons can spread the infections more easily."

    What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

    Several UK-based researchers highlighted the importance of restricting the "super-spreading events". The study concludes that "the effective reproduction number of Covid-19 (how many people can one infected person infect) could be drastically reduced by preventing these events and identifying characteristics of settings that could lead to such events."

    Taking several events from across the world into consideration where the early spread of the deadly virus in China was linked to the Lunar New Year celebrations and several travels in China. Religious gatherings in Iran became the source of large cluster spreading events.

    Meanwhile, the New York and Italy did not bring in restrictions on social gatherings until the pandemic outbreak became significantly visible. In India, an increase in the number of cases in April was linked to a religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus world health organisation

    Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 16:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X