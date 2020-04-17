Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi govt puts Shaheen Bagh area under containment zone list

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 17: Shaheen Bagh area, that remained the centre for anti-CAA protest for nearly 100 days in the national capital has become one of the hotspots of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, the Delhi government included the area in its list of COVID-19 cluster containment zones. Along with Shaheen Bagh, a street in nearby Abul Fazal Enclave and a part of East Ram Nagar in Shahdara are also been included in the list.

With these areas added to the containment zones list, the number of COVID-19 clusters in the national capital has climbed to 60. According to the Centre's cluster containment strategy and AAP government's Operation Shield, the identified zones are sealed and the movement of residents is strictly restricted.

Meanwhile, the authorities are conducting complete sanitisation of the area along with door-to-door screening for symptomatic people.

Areas that are recently added in the list of containment zones in Delhi:

Street no 6, A block, Abu Fazal enclave

Shaheen Bagh

Street nos 3-5, East Ram Nagar, Shahdara

According to the Health Ministry data, the national capital has registered 1,578 cases of novel coronavirus till date. Out of these, 32 people have lost their lives and 42 have recovered.