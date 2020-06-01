  • search
    Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 tally rises above 1.90 lakh in India; 230 deaths in 24 hours

    New Delhi, June 01: Union Health Ministry on Monday said that COVID-19 pandemic in India has witnessed a highest spike after 8,392 fresh cases were detected across the country in last 24 hours. According to the official data, Maharashtra has continued to add over 2,000 new cases while Delhi saw the biggest spike in coronavirus count.The total number of COVID-19 cases in India increased to 1,90,535.

    Also, the number of deaths due to the deadly virus is also on the rise. India recorded 230 coronavirus related fatalities in last 24 hours. So far, the novel coronavirus has claimed as many as 5,394 lives in the country. The mortality rate in India stood at 2.8 per cent, one of the lowest in the world.

    Bollywood music director Wajid Khan passes away due to coronavirus

    Meanwhile, India crossed France in the number of positive cases in the country to become the seventh worst-affected country by coronavirus pandemic across the world.

    On Sunday, Maharashtra added as many as 2,487 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 67,655. The state also recorded highest deaths in India.

    COVID-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in world

    Delhi, the national capital also saw the highest jump in coronavirus cases as 1,295 people had tested positive for the deadly virus on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital stood at 19,844.

    Tamil Nadu confirmed 1,149 COVID-19 patients on Sunday, bringing the coronavirus count to 22,333.

    Story first published: Monday, June 1, 2020, 10:13 [IST]
