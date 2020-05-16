Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 tally nears 86,000-mark; Death toll at 2,752

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 16: Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that India has recorded 3,970 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease and 103 deaths in last 24 hours. The country's tally of COVID-19 jumped to 85,940.

It can be seen that India's number of COVID-19 cases is now more than China's, which has reported 82,933 COVID-19 cases, 4,633 of whom have died of the disease, so far. The deadly coronavirus originated from the country late last year.

Coronavirus crisis: Rajasthan farmers to get loan at 3 per cent by pledging their produce

In India, there are 53,035 active cases, 30,152 people been cured/discharged and 2,752 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19. The country's recovery rate had improved to 35 per cent.

The fatality rate in India was 3.20 per cent, compared to the global death rate of 6.92 per cent, according to the figures released by the Union health ministry.

Donald Trump hopes for COVID-19 vaccine by end of year, 'maybe before'

Deaths in India are two per one million population, compared to three deaths per million in China. Data from the 50 countries with the most cases shows that deaths per million are the lowest in the two most populated nations in the world, except for Bangladesh.

As the third phase of the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on Sunday, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi together account for two-thirds of COVID-19 cases in India.

The spread of coronavirus has been slower in India than in China and other parts of the world.