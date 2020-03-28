  • search
    Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 cases in India rises to 873, says Union Health Ministry

    New Delhi, Mar 28: The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 873 in India with the death toll rising to 19.

    In its updated figures at 9:30 am, the ministry mentioned two fresh deaths -- one each in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

    Thus, deaths due to COVID-19 have so far been reported from Maharashtra (5), Gujarat (3), Karnataka (2), Madhya Pradesh (2) and one each from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

    According to reorts, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 775, while 78 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.

    Also, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and appealed Congress leaders, workers and all citizens to help migrants and poor people facing difficulties during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

    Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held discussions with various chambers regarding industry's inputs and impacts on the Indian economy during the 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 10:33 [IST]
