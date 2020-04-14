Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 cannot be cured by BCG vaccine, says WHO

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 14: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has minimised studies that claimed the Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine may be effective in preventing coronavirus infection.

According to reports it is said that the BCG vaccination prevents severe forms of tuberculosis in children and diversion of local supplies may result in neonates not being vaccinated, resulting in an increase of disease and deaths from tuberculosis.

The WHO, in its report said that there is no evidence that the BCG vaccine protects people against the deadly virus.

"There is experimental evidence from both animal and human studies that the BCG vaccine has non-specific effects on the immune system. These effects have not been well characterized and their clinical relevance is unknown," the report said.

The WHO also said that two clinical trials, that answers all the question regarding the pandemic are underway, and the evidence would be evaluated when it is available.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus around the world have surpassed two million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

In this data, it said that 2,019,320 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus globally. Some 119,483 people have died of the disease caused by the virus.