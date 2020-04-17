  • search
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 17: While the number of the novel coronavirus are increasing in India, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief about the Indian economy after the pandemic outbreak.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Centre to soon come up with another economic stimulus

    It is reportedly said that a package for the worst-hit sectors was discussed at the high-level meeting, amidst fears of massive job losses in sectors such as aviation, export and hospitality.

    Rs 1.76 lakh crore package for poor: Highlights of the Nirmala Sitharaman presser

    It is also said that, during the meeting, they also discussed on findings of the economic task force on the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

    According to the TNIE report, it is said that "The broad discussion was to brief the PM about the preliminary impact of the lockdown. The financial sector was discussed in detail. There were also talks on the impact on various sectors and then the possible roadmap to revive the economy."

    The report further said that meeting also took a note of the recent forecasts on lower GDP growth by various agencies and the progress report on all relief packages announced so far by the central government.

    Earlier, PM Modi had held a video conference with the states Chief Ministers with respect to lifting the lockdown in the country.

    On April 14, PM Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. This decision by the central government, triggered several migration workers as industries shut shop.

    Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 10:07 [IST]
