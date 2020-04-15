Coronavirus outbreak: Central government bans sale of liquor, tobacco during extended lockdown

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 15: The central government has banned the sale of liquor and tobacco during the extended lockdown that was called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. This move, by the Centre is to ensure social distancing is practised to the fight against the coronavirus.

In a list of directives that was released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday, enforceable under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the government banned the sale of liquor, tobacco and gutka. Also, the directives said that people who spit in public would be fined.

Coronavirus lockdown: Allow liquor sale; illicit trade burden on exchequer, CIABC to 10 states

The novel coronavirus causes a fatal respiratory illness to people who test positive for Covid-19 and spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when a person talks, coughs or sneezes.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a decision after holding a round of meeting with the Chief Minister and extended the lockdown till May 3.