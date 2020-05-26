Coronavirus outbreak: Bihar to soon reach 3,000-mark; State govt blames migrant workers

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 26: With the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in India, Bihar is also seen fast approaching the 3,000-mark in the number of coronavirus cases. On Monday, Bihar witnessed 163 fresh cases, which took the tally to 2,737, the state health officials said. However, the Union Health Ministry claimed that 2,730 cases in the state in its update on Tuesday morning.

According to the Health Department, the number of cases has seen a rapid rise in the recent past mainly on the account of the influx of migrant workers.

With 10k tests per million, J&K leads the battle against coronavirus

It is reportedly said that it took 12 days for the infection to double in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, 14 days in Delhi and just seven in Bihar.

Also, the number of migrant workers testing positive in Bihar since May 3 has stood at 1,754, which is close to 80 per cent of the total number of cases reported during the period.

Gene linked to dementia also associated with severe COVID-19 risk: Study

A severe number of cases were reported from districts like Begusarai, Katihar, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Katihar and Saharsa.

On Sunday, Bihar reported 180 new cases of coronavirus from 15 districts. Cases have been reported from all 38 districts of the state and nine of these, such as Patna, Rohtas, Begusarai, Munger, Madhubani, Katihar, Khagaria, Buxar and Jehanabad have reported in three-digits.