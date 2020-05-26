  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: Bihar to soon reach 3,000-mark; State govt blames migrant workers

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 26: With the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in India, Bihar is also seen fast approaching the 3,000-mark in the number of coronavirus cases. On Monday, Bihar witnessed 163 fresh cases, which took the tally to 2,737, the state health officials said. However, the Union Health Ministry claimed that 2,730 cases in the state in its update on Tuesday morning.

    migrant

    According to the Health Department, the number of cases has seen a rapid rise in the recent past mainly on the account of the influx of migrant workers.

    With 10k tests per million, J&K leads the battle against coronavirus

    It is reportedly said that it took 12 days for the infection to double in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, 14 days in Delhi and just seven in Bihar.

    Also, the number of migrant workers testing positive in Bihar since May 3 has stood at 1,754, which is close to 80 per cent of the total number of cases reported during the period.

    Gene linked to dementia also associated with severe COVID-19 risk: Study

    A severe number of cases were reported from districts like Begusarai, Katihar, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Katihar and Saharsa.

    On Sunday, Bihar reported 180 new cases of coronavirus from 15 districts. Cases have been reported from all 38 districts of the state and nine of these, such as Patna, Rohtas, Begusarai, Munger, Madhubani, Katihar, Khagaria, Buxar and Jehanabad have reported in three-digits.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus pandemic bihar

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 11:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue