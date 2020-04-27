Coronavirus outbreak: Authorities toss water, biscuits outside Agra Quarantine Centre, watch video

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, Apr 27: While several states in India are coming with new ways to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, a video clip of a quarantine centre in Agra has gone viral on social media.

In this video clip, a person is seen wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and throwing water bottles and food packets from outside a locked gate, as several people inside are stretching out their hands through the gate, trying to grab them.

This video has gone viral days after the Centre and state government claimed that "Agra model of containment" was showcased as a success. Also, several residents in the area also claimed that food was distributed at the quarantine centre in a similar routine.

According to a media organisation, Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh said it happened a few days ago, and "everything is fine now".

"The situation has been taken care of. The DM has ordered an inquiry. There was a slight delay in distributing the food, that is why those staying at the quarantine centre became somewhat restless," The Indian Express quoted Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi as saying.

Until Sunday evening, Uttar Pradesh's Agra reported 372 cases, including 49 discharged and 10 deaths.

Reacting to this incident, Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh took to Twitter and said, "This is the role model city of Agra which is now being addressed as India's 'Wuhan'. People are treated like animals in quarantine centres. Whose role model is this city? You can very well guess."