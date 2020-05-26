Coronavirus outbreak: Assam to soon see Bihar-like situation in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi, May 26: It looks like Assam too is on the same path as Bihar in the present situation of coronavirus outbreak. With several migrant workers coming back to their home towns, a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections in the state has lead to a sharp rise in new cases.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Assam detected 148 new cases to take its tally to 526 on Monday. Almost all of the new cases are from the people returning from other places, or their direct contacts. This new wave of infections had begun immediately after the lockdown restrictions were eased on May 4, but saw a spike in the last one week.

Earlier, Assam was triggered by people who had attended the Tabligh Jamaat event in New Delhi. As many as 42 people in the state had tested positive for coronavirus. With one person losing his life, the remaining had recovered from the disease before this fresh wave of infections started.

Manipur, that had only two cases of COVID-19 cases earlier, has found over 30 more people infected with the virus. It is reportedly said that these infected people had come back from cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad.

Tripura's most of the earlier cases were confined to a BSF camp in Dhalai district. More than 150 BSF personnel had been found to be infected. But in the last couple of days, some migrants also have tested positive, and the state now has 198 confirmed infections.

In Bihar, the number of coronavirus cases are seen fast approaching the 3,000-mark. On Monday, Bihar witnessed 163 fresh cases, which took the tally to 2,737, the state health officials said. However, the Union Health Ministry claimed that 2,730 cases in the state in its update on Tuesday morning.

According to the Health Department, the number of cases has seen a rapid rise in the recent past mainly on the account of the influx of migrant workers.

With the number of migrant workers stepping in to the states, there is a rise in the number of coronavirus cases. If the central and state government does not come up with an action plan, the chances of the deadly virus spreading among others is high.