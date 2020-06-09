Coronavirus outbreak: Assam breaches 2,800-mark in COVID-19 cases

Guwahati, June 09: Assam on Monday crossed 2,800-mark in COVID-19 cases with 154 persons testing positive, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. In a tweet, Sarma said that the total number of cases in Assam reached 2,835 from 2,681 on Sunday.

The state has 2,044 active cases. Of the 154 cases, 45 are from Nagaon, 26 from Kamrup, 23 from Darrang, 14 from Dhemaji, 10 from Barpeta, 8 from Biswanath, 7 from Cachar, 6 each from Lakhimpur and Sonitpur, 2 each from Kamrup Metropolitan, Chirang and Dibrugarh, and one each from Dhemaji, Bongaigaon and Karbi Anglong.

During the day, 148 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals across the state, he added. These include 45 from Golaghat District Hospital, 26 from Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, 17 from Kalapahar TB Hospital, 15 from Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, 10 from Kokrajhar District Hospital, 9 from Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, and 6 from Tinsukia District Hospital.

Besides, 4 patients each from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Silchar Medical College and Hospital and Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital, 3 from Karimganj District Hospital, 2 each from Diphu Medical College and Hospital and Bongaigaon District Hospital, and 1 from Dhemaji District Hospital were released.

So far, 4 patients have died due to the disease, while 784 have been cured and were discharged from hospitals. Three more patients have migrated to other states, the minister informed.

After inter-state movement through road, rail and air communication was allowed during the lockdown period, Assam saw manifold spike in coronavirus cases. To screen all the people coming from outside the state, the government has imposed a mandatory institutional quarantine policy for everyone, barring some exceptions.

Assam has so far tested 1,53,326 samples for COVID-19 in seven laboratories in Assam, NIV in Pune and some outsourced laboratories, the Health and Family Welfare Department said in its daily bulletin on Sunday night.