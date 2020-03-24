  • search
    Coronavirus outbreak: As nation hails PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi accuses Centre for failing to prepare

    New Delhi, Mar 24: Amid the ongoing tension about the outbreak of coronavirus in India, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is seems to be upset with the growing number positive cases that crossed 500.

    Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said India had a lot of time to prepare but the administration failed to act positively.

    In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "I am feeling sad, because this was completely avoidable. We had time to prepare. We should have taken this threat much more seriously and have been much better prepared."

    According to an official statement issued on Tuesday morning, the total number of positive cases in India crossed 500 with 10 confirmed deaths caused due to coronavirus.

    Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation at 8 pm today on the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak and the efforts being taken to fight it.

    Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of Covid-19".

    Also, the prime minister is seen regularly taking to social media and urging people to prepare themselves and not to panic from the deadly outbreak of coronavirus in the country. He has asked people to follow lockdown instructions seriously and urged the state governments to ensure that people do not venture outside.

    Despite PM Modi's solid effort to curb the deadly virus in the country, he is seen with Opposition leaders continuously slamming the Centre.

    With all said and done, will PM Modi reply to the critics during his address to the nation today at 8 pm remains a question.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 14:28 [IST]
