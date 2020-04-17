Coronavirus outbreak: About 203 million people watched PM Modi's address to nation, says BARC

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation to extend lockdown for the second time was watched by a record 203 million (20.3 crore) people across the country on television.

Overall Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the nation four times since the pandemic began in India, including the one-day Janta curfew, declaration of the lockdown, cheering the medical fraternity by banging plates and lighting lamps.

Speaking to reporters, Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) chief executive Sunil Lulla said that the fourth address, that was held on Tuesday, was telecasted by 199 broadcasters and generated nearly 4 billion viewing minutes.

Lulla also hinted that it is primarily driven by national broadcaster Doordarshan, which rose like a phoenix to the private sector channels by launching its classic shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat.