  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: About 203 million people watched PM Modi's address to nation, says BARC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation to extend lockdown for the second time was watched by a record 203 million (20.3 crore) people across the country on television.

    Coronavirus outbreak: About 203 million people watched PM Modis address to nation, says BARC
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Overall Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the nation four times since the pandemic began in India, including the one-day Janta curfew, declaration of the lockdown, cheering the medical fraternity by banging plates and lighting lamps.

    Why PM Modi fixed April 20 as the date to ease relaxations in Green Zones

      NEWS AT 3 PM, APRIL 17th, 2020

      Speaking to reporters, Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) chief executive Sunil Lulla said that the fourth address, that was held on Tuesday, was telecasted by 199 broadcasters and generated nearly 4 billion viewing minutes.

      Lulla also hinted that it is primarily driven by national broadcaster Doordarshan, which rose like a phoenix to the private sector channels by launching its classic shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat.

      More NARENDRA MODI News

      Read more about:

      narendra modi coronavirus

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X