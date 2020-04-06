Coronavirus outbreak: A look at countries that did not register a single COVID-19 case

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 06: The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has affected hundreds of countries across the world, infecting more than a million people and claimed more than 60,000 lives.

    Though the virus began in the China's Wuhan, the deadly virus has now traveled across several continents and severely affected the United States and European nations like Italy, Spain, France and Germany.

    During the COVID-19 crisis in the world, it is common for one to think if there is any any corner in the world which is not touched by the deadly virus. However, to make you feel relaxed, yes, there are places that has not reported on coronavirus so far.

    According to reports, certain Pacific Island nations have not reported any coronavirus positive cases so far. Interestingly, these island nations benefit from their remoteness from the world and also have a travel restriction.

    Places such as Samoa, Solomon Islands, Kiribathi, Vanuatu, Micronesia, Tonga, the Marshall Islands Palau, Nauru and Tuvalu has so far not registered any positive cases of COVID-19.

    India has been proactive in stemming spread of coronavirus: PM Modi

    Not to forget, Yemen and North Korea, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan in Asia have also not reported any positive cases of coronavirus.

    However, there are a few speculations that experts are skeptical of North Korea's assertion as the first coronavirus case was detected in China.

    The coronavirus outbreak infected at least 80,000 people and killed over 3,000 before marching on to the rest of the world. So far, the United States of America has the highest number of cases with over two lakh patients and nearly 10,000 deaths. Spain, Italy, Germany and France follows the order.

    On Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed 4,000 with nearly 300 patients recovered and more than 100 succumbed to the infection.

    Story first published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 13:33 [IST]
