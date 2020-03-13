  • search
    Coronavirus outbreak: 120 Indians from Iran to come back today

    New Delhi, Mar 13: About 120 Indians, being evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Iran in an Air India flight, will reach Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Friday and will be quarantined at an Army facility, a Defence spokesperson said on Thursday.

    "They will be quarantined at an Indian Army facility created under the aegis of Southern Command. The patients will be transferred from the airport post their initial screening to the quarantine facility under escort of civil administration," defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said.

    Representational Image

    He said that another batch of approximately 250 people, to be airlifted from Iran on March 15, will also be quarantined at the Army facility in Jaisalmer.

    Coronavirus: More than 6,000 Indians stranded in Iran, efforts on to bring them back, says govt

    The Ministry of Defence has set up seven more quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients, especially for Indian citizens being brought to back from coronavirus-hit countries.

    The facilities have been set up at Jaisalmer, Suratgadh, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Deolali, Kolkata and Chennai.

    X