    Coronavirus: Officials trying to take COVID-19 patient to hospital attacked in UP's Meerut

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, Apr 11: A team of officials and medical professionals came under attack in Meerut's Jali Kothi area today when it reached there to take a coronavirus-infected patient to a hospital for treatment, a senior UP government official said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Four people were arrested in this connection, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.

    "A team which had gone to take a COVID-19 patient to hospital in Meerut's Jali Kothi area was attacked by some people. Four persons have been arrested in this regard. Action will be initiated against the accused persons under the National Security Act," Mr Awasthi said in a statement.

    The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 433 so far. The count in Meerut stands at 44, of which six were reported today.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 23:47 [IST]
