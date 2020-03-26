Coronavirus: Odisha to set up largest Covid-19 hospital in India

India

oi-Deepika S

Bhubaneswar, Mar 26: Odisha will set up the largest Covid-19 hospital in the country with a capacity of 1,000 beds and will be functional in a fortnight, reported news agency ANI.

A tripartite agreement was signed between Odisha Govt, Corporates, and Medical colleges to set up a 1000 bed exclusive COVID19 treatment hospital.

The hospital will cater to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country and also take some burden off the shoulders of an already stretched medical apparatus in the country.

The number of coronavirus cases climbed to 649 in India on Thursday and the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 13, with one death reported each from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, according to the Health Ministry.

Goa featured for the first time in the chart prepared by the ministry, reporting 33 coronavirus cases.

The health ministry stated that 13 COVID-19 deaths were reported so far in the country. Maharashtra reported three deaths, Gujarat two, while Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported one death each.

According to the data, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 593, while 42 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.

The total number of 649 cases included 47 foreign nationals, the ministry said.