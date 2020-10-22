Govt allows all foreign nationals to travel to India except on tourist visa

Coronavirus: Odisha govt advises yoga, pranayama for cured COVID-19 patients

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bhubaneswar, Oct 22: The Odisha government has issued an advisory on post-COVID-19 follow-up protocol, asking cured patients to practise yoga, pranayama and meditation and engage in household works, if health permits.

More than 2.5 lakh coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection in the state. A holistic approach is required for follow up care and well-being of all patients who have recovered from COVID-19, Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra said.

PM Modi wishes in Bengali on first day of Durga puja, urges to ensure COVID-19 norms

Quoting the advisory, Mohapatra said if health permits, regular household work can be done. However, professional work will be resumed in a graded manner.

"Daily practice of yogasana, pranayama and meditation, as much as health permits or as prescribed" is advised, he said on Wednesday.

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may expect cardiovascular, pulmonary and other neurological and endocrinological sequelae, Mohapatra said. He said that cured people need to continue with COVID-19 safety measures like wearing masks, washing hands, maintaining respiratory hygiene and physical distancing.

Bihar Elections 2020: BJP releases manifesto; Promises free COVID-19 vaccine for all

They have been asked to drink adequate amounts of warm water (if not contraindicated), take immunity-boosting AYUSH medicines prescribed by a qualified practitioner of AYUSH, he said. Daily morning or evening walk at a comfortable pace, balanced nutritious diet, and adequate sleep and rest are advised.

The advisory also suggested that COVID cured persons should avoid smoking and consuming alcohol. They have been advised to look for early warning signs such as high grade fever, breathlessness and unexplained chest pain.

India warns Twitter after platform shows Leh, J&K as China | Oneindia News

Recovered individuals have also been advised to share their positive experiences with their friends using social media and community and religious leaders for creating awareness and dispelling myths and stigma.