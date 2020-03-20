  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Odisha CM Patnaik seeks postponement of Census work, writes to PM Modi

    By PTI
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Mar 20: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on March 20 sought postponement of Census operation and related activities in the country over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

    In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patnaik said mobilisation for Census and updation of the National Population Register across the country would pose a great risk for field functionaries and people.

    Naveen Patnaik
    Naveen Patnaik

    The chief minister said the Union Home Ministry had issued a notification for conduct of Census 2021 and updating the NPR throughout the country from April 1 to September 30, 2020.

    Stating that the State was fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and all efforts of the State machinery were directed towards its containment, Mr. Patnaik said, "Mobilisation for Census and other concerned activities will pose a great risk for field functionaries and people as well."

    India reports 5th coronavirus death, Italian tourist dies in Jaipur

    "I would rather suggest to postpone the scheduled Census and related activities in the country. Overall stock may be taken on the emerging situation," Mr. Patnaik said, requesting the Central government to review the proposed Census and take an appropriate decision in the interests of the people.

    According to Premananda Khuntia, Director of Census Operations and Director of Citizen Registration, Odisha, around 3.5 lakh teachers in Odisha were to be engaged in house-listing and NPR updating work.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus naveen patnaik narendra modi

    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 15:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X