Coronavirus: Odisha CM Patnaik seeks postponement of Census work, writes to PM Modi

Bhubaneswar, Mar 20: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on March 20 sought postponement of Census operation and related activities in the country over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patnaik said mobilisation for Census and updation of the National Population Register across the country would pose a great risk for field functionaries and people.

The chief minister said the Union Home Ministry had issued a notification for conduct of Census 2021 and updating the NPR throughout the country from April 1 to September 30, 2020.

Stating that the State was fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and all efforts of the State machinery were directed towards its containment, Mr. Patnaik said, "Mobilisation for Census and other concerned activities will pose a great risk for field functionaries and people as well."

"I would rather suggest to postpone the scheduled Census and related activities in the country. Overall stock may be taken on the emerging situation," Mr. Patnaik said, requesting the Central government to review the proposed Census and take an appropriate decision in the interests of the people.

According to Premananda Khuntia, Director of Census Operations and Director of Citizen Registration, Odisha, around 3.5 lakh teachers in Odisha were to be engaged in house-listing and NPR updating work.